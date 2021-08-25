KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.26% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 814,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,847. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81.

