Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of Elbit Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.38. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,862. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $147.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

