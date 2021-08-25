Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,696 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.13% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,839. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

