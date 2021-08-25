Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $35.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,269.05. 12,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,189.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

