Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $2.05 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 134,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

