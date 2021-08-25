Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.18% of Kenon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $134,144,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,775,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

