Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 4,951,475 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,951,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,000. ICL Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.39% of ICL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 287,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

ICL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 6,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

