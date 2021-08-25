Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $32.98 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 4.09% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,574 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,039.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 279,444 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,007,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 928,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 131.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,514. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32.

