Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $46.85 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 3.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.65% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $46,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after purchasing an additional 514,391 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,355,000 after purchasing an additional 251,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after buying an additional 442,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after buying an additional 345,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 554,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after buying an additional 192,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 789,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

