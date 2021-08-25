Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $95.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.92. 279,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,097. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $412.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

