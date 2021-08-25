Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the quarter. Global X China Consumer ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 2.39% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHIQ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 307,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,250,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,713.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 175,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 169,607 shares during the last quarter.

CHIQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

