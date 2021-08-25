Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $90.74 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,743,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,739,762. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

