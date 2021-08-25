Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 5,376 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.97% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. 688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

