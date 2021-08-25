Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 19,698 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,600,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 647,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,870. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

