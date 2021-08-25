Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $23,457.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $23,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,942. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

