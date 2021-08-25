Kryll Market Cap Hits $9.00 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $19,675.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.00775939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00098985 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

