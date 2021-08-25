KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.82 or 0.00026974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $29.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.