Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,655.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $307,848.74 and $3,655.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

