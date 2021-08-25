Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

