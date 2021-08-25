LABS Group Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 94% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

