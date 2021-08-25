Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. 153,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

