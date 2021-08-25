Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $8.19 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $64,058.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.