Landbox Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Landbox has a total market cap of $589,122.03 and $197,802.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.