Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.93. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on LABP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

