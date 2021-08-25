Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 45,809 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of GoPro worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,160. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.