Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of LUV opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

