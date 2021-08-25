Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,875 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

