Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

