Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,973 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Herman Miller worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,056 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

