Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Inari Medical by 136.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inari Medical by 16.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $622,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 180.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,788 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

