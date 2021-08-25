Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.46 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,079 shares of company stock worth $1,404,067. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

NYSE BOOT opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.