Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.90 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

