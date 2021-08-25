Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.90 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.
Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.
LZ stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.