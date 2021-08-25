Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,988 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $327.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

