Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 120,260 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in YETI by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in YETI by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in YETI by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in YETI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

