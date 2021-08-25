Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,584 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,362 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,969 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,559 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,512. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

