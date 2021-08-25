Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.29 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 15.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 48.1% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

