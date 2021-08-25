LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.00 ($82.35).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.34 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €59.00 ($69.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.