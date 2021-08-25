Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Shares Up 0.5%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.34. 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.