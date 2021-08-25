LBRY Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $840,768.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $840,768.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00126231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00158140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,203.88 or 1.00042436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.01040386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.98 or 0.06581491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.