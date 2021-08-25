LCMS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $365,717.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One LCMS coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $365,717.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.34 or 1.00218578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01005297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.06599390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

