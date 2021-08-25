Len Blackwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 442,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

