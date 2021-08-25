Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

LESL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leslie’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 456.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Leslie’s worth $33,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

