Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $572.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

