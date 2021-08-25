Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 8,115 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $570.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

