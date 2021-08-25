LHT (LHT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, LHT has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $199,007.36 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005842 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007468 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

