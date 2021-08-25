Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.13. 133,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 22,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65.

Liberated Syndication Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc engages in the provision of podcast hosting services, media distribution statistics, and tools. It operates through the Libsyn and Pair segments. The Libsyn segment offers podcast hosting services. The Pair segment includes internet hosting services. The company was founded on September 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

