Life Storage (LSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/23/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

8/10/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $89.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

8/5/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

7/23/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

7/20/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

7/17/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

7/14/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

7/9/2021 – Life Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

7/1/2021 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LSI opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

