Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $45,390.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $45,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

