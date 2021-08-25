Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $285,820.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00364188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

