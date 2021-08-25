Lightning Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $241,957.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $241,957.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

